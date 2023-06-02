Barcelona star gave up more than 60 per cent of his salary he was due to earn following contract termination - Reports

Barcelona legend Jordi Alba has left the club with a financial act of selflessness, as he forfeited over 60% of his anticipated salary post-contract termination, according to Mundo Deportivo.

His magnanimous gesture was heralded by none other than president Joan Laporta. The president said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"The moment he leaves, Jordi Alba helps the club financially. Few players can tell. On his initiative, he will continue his career, but he gives up an important part of his signing, to give us room to make a more competitive team. This shows the personality and Barca player he is."

It has been revealed that Alba willingly relinquished approximately two-thirds of his salary for the remainder of the year. This unprecedented act of generosity allowed Barcelona to garner much-needed resources for the registrations they plan for the upcoming season.

In what can only be described as a monumental testament to his devotion to the club, Alba's departure has left a significant financial boost for the club. On the flip side of this historic departure, Alba has now entered the football market as a free agent, capable of steering his career in a direction of his choosing.

The Catalan stalwart is now unencumbered by any contractual obligations, a prospect that will undoubtedly attract suitors from across the football landscape.

His commendable season saw him rack up two goals and three assists in 24 La Liga appearances. Yet, Alba's time in the iconic Barca colours has ended, bringing a close to an era that spanned 11 triumphant seasons.

3 teams looking to sign Barcelona legend Jordi Alba this summer

According to a report by Fernando Polo (via Barca Universal), a trio of illustrious clubs - Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Benfica - want Jordi Alba. Now on his way out of Camp Nou, the trio are locked in a tantalizing tug-of-war over Alba's impending signature.

Despite the swirling speculations and heightened anticipation, the Catalan stalwart is saying goodbye to his former stomping grounds and is yet to announce his next destination. It is, however, unlikely that the left-back will move to the Rojiblancos, who have long been direct rivals of Barcelona.

This would mean that a move to Italy or Portugal may be on the cards. As a free agent, the choice of his next home ground is entirely up to him. With his r impressive performances in the Spanish top flight last season, the left-back can clearly meet expectations in European football.

