Barcelona star Gerard Pique 'accepts' salary cut and promises to ignore his 'private life' and focus solely on football - Reports 

Gerard Pique has dominated the news cycle in Barcelona for well over a week now and is now inching closer to the fringes of the Catalan squad. The experienced defender has seen his reputation take a hit after reports of his infidelity emerged in the media earlier this month.

According to recent reports this week, Barcelona manager Xavi has informed Gerard Pique that he will not count on him as a starter this season. The Camp Nou veteran is one of Barcelona's highest earners at the moment but has not been particularly reliable over the past year.

Barcelona have been plagued by a number of scandals over the past year and their most recent one is beginning to affect their sporting affairs. According to renowned journalist Xavi Valls, Pique has contacted Joan Laporta in an effort to repair his relations with the club.

The Catalan defender has reportedly agreed to a lower salary to remain in Xavi's plans for the future. Barcelona are currently struggling with an atrociously high wage bill and will need to address their financial troubles in the coming months.

Gerard Pique's Barcelona future remains uncertain under Xavi

Xavi is taking charge of his club's transition

Xavi has been given the responsibility of managing the Blaugrana's resurgence and has made a few strides over the past year. The former Al Sadd coach has injected a surge of young blood into the squad and has made a few smart decisions in the transfer market.

The core of Xavi's team has stayed the same, however, with the likes of Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba still integral parts of the squad. The team's senior veterans are drawing high salaries at the moment and have also received a fair share of criticism for their performances in recent years.

Pique has not been at his best in recent years and is approaching the end of his career at the moment. The 35-year-old defender was a popular figure at Camp Nou but has now seen his reputation tarnished by a scandal of his own making.

The Catalan giants have largely failed to compete with better-managed teams in the UEFA Champions League in recent years and their ageing squad has not been a point in their favour. The team's veterans have served their club admirably over the years but have largely failed to step up in Europe's elite competition.

In his short time at the helm of the team, Xavi has made it clear that he will not shy away from taking difficult decisions. With the Catalans desperate to restore their image as a respectable club, the clock may well be ticking for Gerard Pique.

