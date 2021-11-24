Barcelona star gets fresh chance to prove his worth after holding showdown talks with Xavi: Reports

Barcelona star Martin Braithwaite has been given a fresh chance to prove himself after holding showdown talks with Xavi, according to Spanish newspaper SPORT. The Catalans' Spanish manager believes the Dane's attributes could be useful for the team.

Barcelona signed Braithwaite from La Liga rivals CD Leganes for a fee of €18m in February 2020. The Dane arrived at Camp Nou as an emergency signing, but has struggled to establish himself as a significant player for Blaugrana.

Braithwaite still has three more years remaining on his deal with Barcelona. However, there have been suggestions that he may not be around at Camp Nou long enough to see the contract out.

The 30-year-old shone for the Denmark national team at the European Championship in the summer, but many believe he does not have what it takes to be a star for Barcelona. Hence Braithwaite has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Xavi's arrival as Barcelona's new manager, though, could turn things around for Braithwaite. The Spaniard replaced Ronald Koeman as Blaugrana boss earlier this month and could give a new lease of life to some players.

According to SPORT, Braithwaite has been given a fresh chance to prove himself at Camp Nou after holding showdown talks with Xavi. The former Al-Sadd boss met with the Dane recently and the two are said to have got on well.

Braithwaite is currently sidelined with a knee injury, but Xavi feels he is motivated to return to full fitness as soon as possible. The 41-year-old is also of the view that Barcelona could benefit from the Dane's attributes as a striker.

The former Middlesbrough star, on the other hand, believes he has found a manager who trusts him. He has now set his eyes on returning to action for Barcelona before the end of the year.

Barcelona boss Xavi eyeing second La Liga win against Villarreal

Barcelona earned a 1-0 win over Espanyol in Xavi's first game as their manager. The Catalans, though, were held to a 0-0 draw by Portuguese giants Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Xavi and Co will now be looking to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Villarreal on Saturday. The clash against Unai Emery's side will be the former midfielder's first away game as Barcelona manager.

A win against Villarreal could see Blaugrana climb up to sixth place in the La Liga table.

