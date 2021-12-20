Barcelona star 'has no intention to leave' amid rumors of high-profile transfer - Reports

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is reportedly happy at the Nou Camp and has no intentions of leaving the club.

The rumor mills have been hard at work in recent weeks, with many outlets stating that de Jong was put up for sale by the Blaugrana. However, Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) have now reported that the Dutchman does not plan to leave the club. The report also states that the club believe in the player's abilities.

De Jong has endured a slow start to the 2021-22 season, which has coincided with Barcelona's dismal campaign so far. The 24-year-old hasn't been helped by the change of management and the constant rumors around his future as well.

However, the biggest concern has been his form in comparison to the younger players in the squad. The likes of Pedri and La Masia graduates Pablo Gavi and Nico Gonzalez have seemingly outperformed de Jong so far this season.

With only three midfield spots available in Barcelona's preferred system, the Dutchman could struggle to get into the XI if his middling form continues. Sergio Busquets remains a fixture in the side and the recent performances of Gavi and Gonzalez warrant spots in the starting line-up.

Both youngsters scored in Barcelona's recent 3-2 win over Elche, while de Jong was substituted for Riqui Puig in the 76th minute. The victory meant Xavi Hernandez's side are just three points adrift of fourth-place Rayo Vallecano with a game in hand.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is yet to justify his price tag

Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona from boyhood club AFC Ajax for €75 million in the summer of 2019. Many believed de Jong would be a good fit at the Nou Camp given the similarities in both clubs' footballing philosophy.

However, the midfielder arrived at a time when Barcelona simply didn't have an identity at all. De Jong has already played under four managers in his two years with the Catalans, with Xavi the closest to bringing back the style of play he flourished in.

The 24-year-old endured a slow start in Spain before enjoying an excellent 2020-21 campaign. De Jong excelled in the advanced role given to him by former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, scoring seven goals and laying out eight assists in 51 matches.

He is yet to return to his best under Xavi, but the club will hope those days aren't too far away.

