Barcelona star informs Catalan club he wants to leave this month amid Premier League interest - Reports

Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen has reportedly informed the club that he would like to leave in January due to a lack of game time. Premier League giants including Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing him.

Andreas Christensen was sidelined for almost all of the first half of the season due to an Achilles tendon injury. The Denmark international has made only one appearance for Barcelona so far with 26 minutes of gameplay. Moreover, the Blaugrana defense includes multiple centre-back options, including Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia.

This makes it difficult for Christensen to gain more minutes under Hansi Flick as the German tactician preferred a Martinez-Cubarsi centre-back pairing at first. With Martinez sidelined due to an injury, Ronald Araujo has regained his starting spot alongside Cubarsi. Despite being included in the squad in January, Christensen has not played for Barcelona since his return from injury.

According to Fichajes.net, Andreas Christensen has informed Barcelona that he would like to consider leaving in January if he does not get more minutes. The Catalans are also not opposed to an exit or a loan deal as the Danish defender's departure could free up much-needed salary space. This could enable the Catalan giants to sign other players in January.

Christensen is reportedly weighing all of his options while considering a potential exit from the club. His current contract runs until June 2026. According to El Nacional, Manchester United are keen on signing the former Chelsea defender. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to make a €15 million bid for the defender.

Barcelona finalize deal that could enable them to sign Marcus Rashford: Reports

According to GOAL (h/t Fabrizio Romano), Barcelona are closing in on a deal to sell 20-year-old forward Unai Hernandez to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The deal could potentially help free up salary space that could facilitate the arrival of Marcus Rashford.

Per the report, Al-Ittihad is expected to pay €4-5 million for Hernandez. Barcelona are reportedly required to free around €6 million for signing Marcus Rashford. Therefore, some negotiations from Manchester United or Rashford's side to adjust his salary could make the deal possible.

According to previous reports, Barca wanted to sell Ansu Fati or Eric Garcia from their squad to bring Rashford. However, Garcia is reportedly leaning towards staying, with Hansi Flick keen on retaining the player. Meanwhile, Ansu Fati does not want to leave despite being excluded from the Blaugrana squad since January.

It remains to be seen whether Marcus Rashford heads to Camp Nou this winter, with Ruben Amorim making it clear that the Englishman is not a part of his plans. The 27-year-old is also understood to be preferring a move to the Catalan outfit despite being aware of the situation.

