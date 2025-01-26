Premier League side ready €15 million bid to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona - Reports

According to El Nacional, Newcastle United are poised to make a €15 million bid for Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen before the January transfer window closes. La Blaugrana are reportedly open to selling Christensen in the ongoing transfer window, largely due to his protracted injury problems.

The Danish defender featured in the league opener for La Blaugrana this season, but has since been missing from the squad due to injuries.

While Christensen recently returned from injury, the likelihood of him breaking into Hansi Flick’s starting XI is low due to the presence of Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, and Inigo Martinez.

In November, the Dane dismissed reports that he is seeking a way out of the Catalan club. However, Mundo Deportivo recently reported that the 28-year-old could leave La Blaugrana in the ongoing transfer window if he receives a suitable offer.

As per El Nacional, Flick has given the green light for the defender’s departure provided a financially suitable offer is made. To that end, Newcastle are monitoring the player’s progress and are set to make a potential swoop.

The Magpies are keen to bolster their defensive department after injuries to key players. They are confident that Christensen, despite his inactivity of late, can bring experience and solidity to their team.

Adding to the intrigue, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco is considering selling the player as he believes his departure could help the club meet La Liga's stringent wage cap restrictions.

While Flick appreciates Christensen’s experience and quality, he believes the club needs players to be fully fit to cope with the demanding second half of the season.

Brentford interested in Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen - Reports

According to Football Transfers, Premier League side Brentford have made inquiries about the availability of Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen. The Dane’s future at La Blaugrana has been shrouded in uncertainty following the injuries that have plagued him this season.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is reportedly an admirer of the former Chelsea man and is keen to bring him back to the Premier League. The Bees have reached out to La Blaugrana regarding a potential loan move until the end of the season, per reports.

However, the Spanish giants would favor a permanent transfer or at least a loan with an obligation. As per the abovementioned source, Barca value Christensen around €10 million to €12 million. Should both parties agree on a loan deal, Brentford would be expected to cover the entirety of the player’s wages.

