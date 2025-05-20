Barcelona star to inherit Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 shirt at the club after signing new deal: Reports

Barcelona will reportedly hand their starkid Lamine Yamal the iconic number 10 shirt of Lionel Messi. According to Memorabilia1899.co via The Daily Mail, the Spanish wonderkid is set to inherit the number 10 kit after signing a new contract with the Catalan giants.

As per the aforementioned report, Yamal is set to celebrate his 18th birthday in July by signing a new long-term contract at Camp Nou. His new deal is reportedly set to have a €1 billion (£841 million) release clause.

Yamal has been widely compared to Lionel Messi thanks to his exploits for Barcelona and Spain at a very young age. He is already a key player for the Blaugrana as well as for Spain having won silverware for both club and country.

The teenage sensation has already won four trophies with Barca so far including two LaLiga titles. He also played a pivotal role behind Spain's Euro 2024 triumph last year.

Yamal has plenty in common with Messi as they both are left-footed and are both technically exceptional players. The youngster is being touted as one of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or this season.

Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 jersey is currently occupied by Ansu Fati who currently faces an uncertain future at Barca. Fati has played only 298 minutes of football this season and has not scored or created a goal.

Yamal made his debut for Barcelona at just 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days of age and has not looked back since. He has already made 105 appearances for the Blaugrana scoring 24 times and producing 34 assists.

Joan Laporta makes big claim after being asked about Barcelona signing Erling Haaland from Manchester City

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made a massive claim regarding the potential signing of Erling Haaland from Manchester City. He has refused to rule out the possibility of signing the Norwegian superstar in the future.

Laporta reportedly wanted Haaland in 2024 despite the Catalan giants' financial struggles. However, the striker went on to sign a 10-year extension with Manchester City but Laporta has refused to rule out the possibility of landing him in the future. He told TV3 via GOAL:

"Can Barcelona sign Erling Haaland? Nothing is impossible. But we’re not thinking about that right now. He also just signed a new contract."

Erling Haaland has been a goal machine over the years for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. However, the 24-year-old has endured a difficult season this time out by his usual standards. He has 30 goals and four assists in 42 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season.

