Barcelona star keen to make return from injury this weekend against Athletic Bilbao - Reports 

Barcelona will travel to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in La Liga on Sunday and Robert Lewandowski is reportedly eager to return to action.

The Polish striker suffered a hamstring strain in Barca's shock 1-0 loss against Almeria last month. However, he has trained with the squad this week and could be included in the matchday squad.

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ Robert Lewandowski is expected to be back for the game against Bilbao on 12th OurRobert Lewandowski is expected to be back for the game against Bilbao on 12th Our 9️⃣ Robert Lewandowski is expected to be back for the game against Bilbao on 12th 🇵🇱🔜 https://t.co/VSc1Qhv7qN

Lewandowski played the entire 90 minutes against Almeria, attempting four shots but failing to hit the target. Completing the entire game despite facing discomfort could have possibly led to his absence.

However, Barca Blaugranes have reported that the forward took part in full-intensity training with the rest of the squad and is fit to play against Bilbao.

Xavi Hernandez has faced shortages in multiple positions this season but has managed to keep Barcelona in firm control at the La Liga summit. Suspensions have also played a part in the Spaniard's problems.

Ousmane Dembele and Pedri remain sidelined with injuries while Ronald Araujo is suspended following his red card against Valencia.

Barca's next opponents Athletic Bilbao have endured a poor run of form, having won just one of their last five games across competitions. They are ninth in the table with 33 points, eight points clear of the relegation zone and just four points outside the qualification spots for European competition.

This game could be an ideal opportunity for Lewandowski to return to action as Barcelona could use his expertise up front.

Robert Lewandowski expresses desire to remain at Barcelona 'for many years'

Lewandowski enjoyed highly-successful spells with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, winning 10 Bundesliga titles and four DFB-Pokal cups in 12 years in Germany. He moved from Bavaria to Barcelona in 2022 for a reported fee of €50 million as he looked for a new challenge in his career.

The Pole has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 31 appearances for Barca so far across competitions, contributing exactly one goal per game on average. As he looks to continue his impressive form, Lewandowski has expressed his desire to remain at the club for a long time.

"I still think I can play a few more years at a high level, but I don't know how many. I'm sure it won't be just one or two, there will be more. I hope I can be here at Barcelona for many years."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"I hope I can be here at Barcelona for many years". Robert Lewandowski on his future: "I still think I can play a few more years at a high level, but I don't know how many. I'm sure it won't be just one or two, there will be more", tells Sport"I hope I can be here at Barcelona for many years". Robert Lewandowski on his future: "I still think I can play a few more years at a high level, but I don't know how many. I'm sure it won't be just one or two, there will be more", tells Sport 🔵🔴🇵🇱 #FCB"I hope I can be here at Barcelona for many years". https://t.co/4MQW2j8FGY

The Pole has racked up 15 goals in La Liga so far this season and is currently leading the race for the Trofeo Pichichi (golden boot).

