Barcelona star Lamine Yamal could thwart Arsenal transfer plans in potential €60m deal: Reports 

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal could reportedly play a key role in ruining Arsenal's plans to sign Nico Williams this summer. The Spaniard has been a hot favorite in the transfer market with multiple European sides interested in securing his services.

Williams rose to prominence after playing a key role in Spain's victory in the 2024 Euros. After his performance, Barcelona tried to sign him last summer, but Williams chose to stay at Athletic Bilbao instead. But the Catalans are not interested in giving up, with the latest reports stating that they are set to open transfer talks for Williams once again.

However, La Blaugrana will face major competition in Williams' signing this season as Arsenal are considered to be the favorite to acquire his services. According to SPORT, the Gunners are ready to trigger the Spaniard's reported €60 million release clause to secure his signing. Further, Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in him.

The aforementioned report indicates that Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal could play a surprising role in thwarting Arsenal's attempt to sign Nico Williams. The Spanish winger is close friends with Yamal, and their partnership on the pitch has worked well for La Roja.

The Catalans hope their friendship could work in their favor, with Williams choosing a move to the Camp Nou over the North London side. Meanwhile, Arsenal will not give up on the race and will await Nico Williams' final decision.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey keen on free move to Barcelona this summer: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is keen on a free move to Barcelona this summer. Partey is in the final three months of his contract with the deal ending June 2025.

However, the Catalans will reportedly not go forward with the signing if they do not sell one of their key midfielders. Per the report, they are happy with their midfield setup now, and coach Hansi Flick does not believe Partey's signing is a necessity at the moment.

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been decent in the defensive midfield role and regained his place in the starting XI. Further, academy graduates Marc Casado and Marc Bernal are also available to cover the pivot role.

Therefore, signing Thomas Partey could only make sense if he agrees to be a replacement or backup for Jules Kounde in the right-back position. Barcelona are eager to sign a backup right-back option, and Partey has covered the position for Takehiro Tomiyasu for the Gunners.

Moreover, Barca's financial situation has been a looming problem in almost all of their recent signings. It will only be necessary for them to make their transfer decisions carefully, given their economic state.

