Barcelona star left upset amid rumors that he was offered in deal to get Kylian Mbappe - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Ferran Martinez, Barcelona star Gavi was upset with the fact that he was included in a deal for Kylian Mbappe. With Mbappe looking set to leave the Parisian club in the summer, top European clubs have shown their interest in the Frenchman.

Barca were also among the clubs interested in acquiring the 24-year-old's services. However, the club is going through a dire financial situation and it is impossible for them to splash cash on Mbappe at this point in time.

Hence, Barca reportedly offered Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha in an exchange deal for Kylian Mbappe. The news reportedly left Gavi upset as the youngster was previously deemed untransferrable by Xavi.

Since making his senior debut for Barcelona, Gavi has been a key player for the club. He has so far made 96 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists. Gavi made 49 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique wants to see Kylian Mbappe in La Liga

While Barcelona have been linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid remain the most likely destination for the Frenchman as a summer move looks evident at this point in time.

Gerard Pique said he would love to see Mbappe in La Liga. Pique thinks that the best players in the world should play in the Spanish top flight. The retired central defender told ElDesMarque:

"I believe that the best players always have to play in La Liga. This happened a few years ago and now, whatever the situation, it's becoming more complicated. After all, I think it's good for the product and now that I look at it from the outside, whatever God wants, I don't care much. But if I have to think about La Liga, I'm sure they would be delighted that Mbappé played in the Spanish league."

Mbappe joining Los Blancos, though, could add to Barca's problems as the Frenchman is one of the best attackers in world football at the moment. His presence can significantly improve any team's prowess.