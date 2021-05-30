Barcelona star linked with a return to Juventus this summer - Reports

Barcelona ace Miralem Pjanic is looking to leave Camp Nou after just one year at the club, and his former team Juventus are rumoured to be interested.

Pjanic moved to Barcelona in a swap deal that saw Arthur make his way to Juventus in the 2020 summer transfer window, but things haven't worked out for either player.

The former Juventus midfielder had a season to forget at Barcelona, as he mustered just 13 starts in all competitions and was not manager Ronald Koeman’s preferred option in midfield.

Now that Allegri returns to Juventus, Pjanic could end up at Juventus in the next season.



[Tuttomercatoweb] pic.twitter.com/ConrXUWerY — Barca Hubdates (@BarcaHubdates) May 28, 2021

Pjanic rose to prominence at AS Roma and then played at Juventus under Max Allegri, who was recently re-hired by the Bianconeri.

The Italian manager is keen to reunite with his former player as per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Marca), as Juventus look for a summer overhaul after a poor season under former manager Andrea Pirlo.

Barcelona could offload Pjanic to Juventus

Pjanic recently revealed on his Instagram page that his debut campaign for Barcelona has left a bitter taste in his mouth.

After struggling to get into the team on a regular basis, Pjanic wrote on Instagram: "Honour the shirt. Respect the team. Give everything on and off the pitch. This is what you deserve Barcelona. This is what I have done with my teammates from day one. This season leaves me with a bitter taste & questions that still need answers."

The Blaugrana gave opportunities to some of their younger players last season, and that could be the case next season as well. The club are trying to head in a new direction, and Pjanic might struggle for playing time once again.

🎙| Medhi #Benatia: “#Pjanic considers #Allegri a putative father. We still talk to each other. The other day I laughed at him: “Mire, did you talk to your daddy?”. Pjanic was a phenomenon under Allegri. He is the coach who has used his quality at its best”.



[@tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/eLxJUSAw7X — Juventus Area (@juventus_area) May 30, 2021

Although the midfielder revealed in March that he doesn’t want to leave Barcelona just a year after moving from Juventus, things could change this summer.

The chance to work with Allegri once again and become a regular at Juventus could prove to be a tempting prospect for Pjanic. However, Juventus have still not made any contact despite the rumored interest.

Pjanic has three more years left on his current contract, and Barcelona are keen to get rid of him to make way for fresh faces.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.