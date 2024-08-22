Barcelona star linked with a surprise move to Newcastle United: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen could complete a surprise summer move to Newcastle United. Christensen has been a key player for Barca since joining the Catalan outfit on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Since his move in 2022, the Dane has made 75 appearances for the club and also played 69 minutes in the 2024-25 league opener against Valencia after coming on as a substitute.

Christensen was a crucial player for former manager Xavi Hernandez and he often played as a pivot or a central defender. Hani Flick, though, reportedly doesn't see the player holding the same kind of importance.

The German is willing to rely on Marc Casado and Marc Bernal to play as the pivot in midfield. For the defensive unit, he relies more on Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Pau Cubarsi.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, want to bolster their defense. The club have already had four bids reportedly turned down for England international Marc Guehi.

Christensen has ample experience in English football, having previously made 161 appearances for Chelsea. Barcelona, meanwhile, are reportedly looking to sell the defender due to their dire financial situation.

The club have already agreed to let Ilkay Gundogan leave on a free transfer. That might not be enough to solve their woes and more departures could be needed, with Christensen emerging as the next player nearing the exit door.

The centre-back is contracted with Barcelona until the end of the 2025-26 season and is currently valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

Barcelona want €25 million to sell Andreas Christensen: Reports

As per SPORT, Barcelona will sell Andreas Christensen to Newcastle United for €25 million. The club are open to selling and will entertain a realistic offer for the defender.

Christensen, meanwhile, is reportedly also exploring options. He has been in and out of the team and has often found himself on the bench. The defender wants to secure more first-team football and is willing to leave in a bid to do so.

Christensen's agent is the same as Ilkay Gundogan's. After negotiating a Manchester City return for the German, the agent is reportedly exploring options for his other client.

Newcastle United, though, are dealing with FFP issues, hence, a move will not not straightforward. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have also been reported to be monitoring the situation as the summer transfer window edges closer to its deadline.

