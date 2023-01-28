Barcelona star linked with surprise move to replace Tottenham target – Reports

Sporting CP have reportedly identified Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin as a target if Pedro Porro joins Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing transfer window.

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, the Portuguese side have been in negotiations with Spurs for Porro for a while now. However, the deal hasn't gone through yet.

Porro is set to feature in Sporting's Taca da Liga final clash against Porto on January 28, and a potential exit could happen after the game.

Hence, Ruben Amorim's side is monitoring potential replacements for the Spanish fullback. They inquired about Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey, but the Seagulls were unwilling to sell him in January.

Sporting are now monitoring Bellerin's situation at Barcelona. The fullback joined the Blaugrana last summer on a free transfer after his exit from Arsenal. However, he has failed to make an impact at Camp Nou, making just seven appearances in all competitions this season.

As per Ornstein's report, Bellerin would be open to a move to Sporting CP. The Portuguese club are yet to make contact with the Spanish club for a potential transfer, though.

They could make a move after their final against Porto, depending on Porro's potential move to Tottenham. The Spaniard has been a key member of Amorim's side, making 25 appearances and registering three goals and 11 assists this season.

Barcelona manager Xavi on importance of beating Girona

The Catalans face Girona away in LaLiga on Saturday, January 28. In a pre-match press conference, manager Xavi stressed that they need to win the game in their pursuit of the title.

He said (via MARCA):

"We have to beat Girona. Here we win two or three days of tranquility vouchers. This is Barcelona. Until tomorrow, there is some tranquility, but not too much. This is the Barcelona environment. I know it very well. If we don't win tomorrow, it will be a hecatomb. Let's try to enjoy it until tomorrow."

He added:

"Let's try to win it because it will be a difficult match. [Girona coach] Michel has said that they have nothing to lose and we will go out with pressure on us because we want to win LaLiga Santander."

The Blaugrana are at the top of the LaLiga table, three points above rivals Real Madrid.

