Barcelona star looking for one last big contract as he looks to seal Camp Nou departure next year: Reports

Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto is eyeing one last big contract as he heads towards departing the Nou Camp next year, as per El Nacional.

Roberto is expected to follow teammate Sergio Busquets out of Barca, who has decided against signing a new deal at the club.

The Blaugrana are prepared to part ways with the Spaniard and will look to sign a top right-back as his replacement.

However, Roberto believes he can remain at the Nou Camp and desires to retire as a Barcelona player.

Yet he knows that he still has the opportunity to sign one last big contract and to do so would require him to depart.

He is currently competing with Hector Bellerin for a starting berth in Xavi Hernandez's side.

The Barca boss clearly doesn't have too many plans for Roberto given that he is willing to play centre-backs Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo ahead of him at right-back.

Roberto has received calls from Spanish and Italian clubs to acquire his services and he is interested in playing in the Premier League.

The versatile defender has made five appearances this season, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

He is free to talk to teams in January with his contract expiring next summer.

Roberto made his debut back in 2013 and has gone on to make 321 appearances for the Blaugrana.

The defender has won two Champions League trophies and six La Liga titles as well as six Copa del Rey trophies.

Xavi still believes Roberto can have an impact for Barcelona this season

The veteran defender still has a role

Roberto has made an impressive start to the season given the uncertainty over his future.

Xavi has claimed that he can still have a role to play, saying:

"He is performing very well, I am very happy, a very important wildcard for the team, he can play in any position, without complaining."

An exit may be on the horizon for the player but he can still be part of a successful season for Barcelona, who will look to challenge for the La Liga title.

The influx of talent that has come through the door during the summer has strengthened the squad at Xavi's disposal.

The Spanish tactician has several options in different positions and boasts experience through the likes of Roberto and Busquets.

It will be intriguing to see if Roberto does start talking to other clubs over a summer move come January.

