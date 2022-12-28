Barcelona star on Manchester United's radar as they plan January transfers - Reports

Manchester United could re-sign former forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone.

Manchester United are in the market for a new forward, having terminated their contract with Cristiano Ronaldo last month. It appears Barcelona's Depay is a player of interest to the Premier League giants.

Depay has been on the Catalans' books since joining them on a free transfer from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2021. However, having amassed just 116 minutes of La Liga action this term, he does not feature prominently in Xavi's plans.

The Netherlands international was notably heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou last summer. Manchester United were even credited with an interest in signing him to strengthen their attack.

While nothing came of it last summer, it appears Depay remains a player of interest to the Red Devils. The club could make a move for the Dutchman in January as they look to fill the void left by Ronaldo.

Stone has suggested that Depay is among the players the English giants are considering in the winter transfer window. The journalist explained that the Barcelona man would fit the club's requirements, both in terms of ability and finances. He wrote on Twitter:

"Memphis Depay has been mentioned a few times as the kind of striker Man Utd might try and sign next month. Doesn't mean they will, but when you add availability to Ten Hag's 'it has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria' it does not leave many options."

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils held talks over a deal for Depay last summer. It remains to be seen if they will reignite their interest in him, with Barcelona seemingly prepared to sanction a move.

Barcelona forward Depay previously played for Manchester United

Depay plied his trade for French club Lyon before joining the Catalans ahead of the 2021-22 season. It is worth noting, however, that he was on Manchester United's books for a year and a half before that.

The Dutchman earned a move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2015, linking up with his former national team coach Louis van Gaal. He helped them win three trophies, including the UEFA Europa League, during his time on English soil.

Depay made 53 appearances across all competitions for the club, contributing towards 13 goals in the process. However, he left for Lyon in January 2017 after struggling under Jose Mourinho.

Six years later, he could now be on his way back to England. Manchester United, though, could face competition from Newcastle United.

