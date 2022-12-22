Premier League side make surprise €20m offer for Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay: Reports

Newcastle United have submitted a surprise €20 million bid for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, reports Roger Torello.

Depay has fallen down the pecking order at the Catalan club under manager Xavi Hernandez. The Dutchman has played only three games for the Blaugranas so far this season, with his current contract set to expire next summer.

Memphis Depay is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs in January and could also leave Barcelona in the next month for a meager fee.

Newcastle United are interested in the Dutch player as they are looking to reinforce their squad in a bid to get a UEFA Champions League qualification spot for next season. Eddie Howe's team were in third-place in the Premier League table heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Memphis Depay has formerly played for Premier League side Manchester United and could be a great addition for Newcastle considering the player's experience in several European leagues.

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta spoke about working with Xavi

Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta formed a legendary partnership at the heart of Barcelona's midfield for the better part of the last decade. With Xavi now at the helm of the Catalan club, Iniesta was quizzed about potentially working with Xavi.

The Vissel Kobe player spoke on the matter (via Barca Blaugranes):

“The cules, I think that what we want is for the team to win, it doesn’t matter if Xavi-Iniesta is there or whatever. No, let’s see, I won’t say it’s impossible but it’s very difficult due to timing, moments and so on.”

Iniesta further added:

“I just want this Barca to win again, to be good, to find the right path that we all like. Regarding myself in the future, we will see what happens, hopefully I can come back to something here.”

The Blaugranas have endured a mixed campaign so far this season, getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League group stages. However, Xavi's side are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 37 points from 14 games.

