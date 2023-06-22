Barcelona star rejects €150 million-a-year to join Saudi club - Reports

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reportedly rejected a humongous offer to join a Saudi Arabian club this summer.

The Poland international fulfilled his desire to move to La Liga last summer when he left Bayern Munich for Barca. He had a successful debut season in Catalonia, scoring 33 times in 46 games across competitions and winning the La Liga Golden Boot.

The player signed a four-year long contract at the Camp Nou when he arrived from Bayern, but that didn't deter a Saudi Pro League club from making a huge offer to bring him on board.

According to Polish outlet Meczyki, an unnamed Saudi club were apparently willing to offer the striker an annual salary north of €150 million. However, Lewandowski didn't entertain the prospect of leaving Barcelona only one year after his arrival.

The Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for several European players due to the lucrative financial packages they offer. Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have already ventured into Saudi Arabian football, and more big names are set to follow soon.

However, it seems that Lewandowski desires to play in Europe with Barca, He's Xavi Hernandez's first-choice centre-forward and has shown no signs of slowing down. However, the Catalan giants have started planning for the future and have made an effort to sign 18-year-old Vitor Roque as the Pole's potential successor.

Lewandowski says he could retire at Barcelona

For a player who has reached the age of 34, retirement from professional football always seems to be around the corner.

Some, like Gerard Pique, call time on their careers while they're still playing for a top club. Others, like Xavi Hernandez or Andres Iniesta, venture into up-and-coming leagues — often outside Europe.

It seems Lewandowski wants to keep playing at the top level till his body allows him to. Speaking about his potential retirement from football, the former Borussia Dortmund striker told Mundo Deportivo (via GOAL):

"My retirement? It’s close. It is very possible that I will finish my career in Barcelona, where I and my family feel very comfortable. I felt I scored five or six goals less because I had to do other things. My role was important not only on the pitch but also off it. I had to fit in a new role."

Lewandowski will turn 37 by the time his contract expires with the Blaugrana. It remains to be seen if they will be willing to renew his deal or if the striker hangs up his boots before that.

