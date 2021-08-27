Barcelona star offered to Juventus - Reports

Barcelona have offered Antoine Griezmann to Juventus as per a report on Sky Sports (via Barca Universal). The Frenchman is reportedly one of the players the Catalan side are looking to offload this summer and they hope the Italians will pick him as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement.

Juventus legend Antonio Cabrini has urged the Serie A side to go for the Barcelona star as well. Picking Mauro Icardi and Antoine Griezmann as the ideal replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, he told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“I wouldn’t mind Icardi, he had a difficult season, but he has the goals in his blood. Maybe he hasn’t settled in Paris or the French league. However, my favourite is Griezmann, he earns a lot, but not as much as Ronaldo. He has incredible qualities and he could do well at Juventus. His talent would make the difference in Italy.”

Ronald Koeman wants Barcelona star to stay despite Juventus links

Barcelona are still working on reducing their wage bill and are open to selling players. Antoine Griezmann has been one of the names mentioned, but Ronald Koeman wants him to stay at the club.

Earlier this summer, he told the media:

"Despite the farewell to Leo Messi, we are very excited about this new season. With the squad we have, the signings we have made and also young people have come up, which is always the future of this great club. We are convinced that we will give you many joys this season.

"With a lot of help, a lot of sacrifice and a very good job we will achieve the maximum. We know what it is to be from Barca and what this club represents. It is important to have the best, but we don't change our ideas or the way we play either. Griezmann has played in his position and he has done well."

Barcelona face Getafe this weekend before the players split for the international break. The Catalan side are currently fourth in the league table after a win and a draw in their opening games.

