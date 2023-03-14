Barcelona star has been offered to multipe PL clubs including Liverpool and Newcastle - Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly offered youngster Ansu Fati to a couple of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Liverpool.

The Catalan giants could be keen to cash in on the 20-year-old forward, who has been tipped to possibly leave Camp Nou this summer.

Fati has struggled to regain his best form for Barcelona since recovering from a long-term injury that he picked up during the 2020-21 football season.

The highly-rated winger damaged the meniscus in his knee in 2020, during a La Liga game against Real Betis. The injury saw him sidelined for well up to a year. He has also battled other injuries and fitness-related issues since his return from a lengthy spell and does not seem to be at his best.

Barca, who are currently facing a financial crisis at the moment, could be willing to let go of a couple of first-team players in a bid to balance their books.

As per SPORT, one player who could be allowed to leave Camp Nou is Fati, with a move to the Premier League possibly on the cards. The likes of Newcastle United and Liverpool are believed to be front runners for Fati's signature, as Barcelona have offered the Spaniard to both clubs.

The Spanish forward has so far scored six goals and registered a further three assists in 37 appearances for Barca across all competitions this season.

Xavi Hernandez heaps praise on Barcelona teenager after his performance against Athletic Bilbao

While one Barcelona teenager in Fati has struggled best this season, another in Alejandro Balde seems to be having an extraordinary 2022-23 football campaign.

The 19-year-old left-back put in yet another impressive performance for the Bluagrana over the weekend (March 12). He helped them secure a 1-0 La Liga away win against Athletic Bilbao.

Speaking after the hard-fought victory, head coach Xavi was quick to laud the Spanish youngster for his performance. He went further to make a huge claim about Balde being one of the revelations of the 2022-23 football season.

He said:

"Alejandro Balde’s potential is immense, to build a long career here at Barça. He’s the biggest surprise and revelation of the season. He’s at a very high level and he’s maturing even more."

Balde has made 32 appearances across competitions for Barca this season, providing five assists.

Poll : 0 votes