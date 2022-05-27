Barcelona star one step away from renewing contract with the club - Reports

Barcelona are 'one step' away from offering a new deal to right-back Dani Alves, according to Brazilian outlet UOL (via Barca Blaugranes). Dani Alves returned to the Nou Camp last November on a free transfer, thus becoming Xavi Hernandez's first signing as manager.

Dani Alves was offered a contract until the end of the season. However, his contribution to the side has prompted Blaugrana to offer him a new deal ahead of the 2022-23 season. Despite being 39 years old, Alves played 16 times for Barcelona during the course of the 2021-22 season and contributed a goal and three assists.

According to the aforementioned source, the Catalan giants will be offering Alves a new six-month contract with the option of extending it by another six months. However, the extension will be based on his performances during the first half of the season.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barça is planning to offer Alves a special six-month contract which could be further extended depending on his performances. [sport] Barça is planning to offer Alves a special six-month contract which could be further extended depending on his performances. [sport] https://t.co/aXl5xL6ozB

Dani Alves is convinced that he could play in a top league despite being in the twilight of his career. It is necesarry for him to be playing top-flight football next season if he wishes to be picked for Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Dani Alves has played international football in recent months. The 39-year-old full-back was part of the team which faced Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers back in March. He even played against Paraguay and Ecuador earlier this year.

It is also worth mentioning that Dani Alves guided Brazil to a Gold Medal during last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

His recent outings with the Brazilian national team and Barcelona could be a hint that Dani Alves could still do a job despite his age. The Catalan giants, meanwhile, also have question marks on who will be their right-back for the new season.

According to Barca Blaugranes, Sergino Dest has an uncertain future at the club. However, the Catalan giants are looking to sign Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona's 2021-22 season was underwhelming in nature

Barcelona have not had a great 2021-22 season despite them finishing second in the La Liga standings. However, they ended the league campaign 13 points behind rivals and league champions Real Madrid.

Barcelona, however, did not a best of times in European competitions. They were first knocked out of the Champions League group stage which saw them drop down to the Europa League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"Dani Alves? These are technical decisions to be made soon. We plan to extend Sergi Roberto's contract, for sure: Xavi wants him to stay". Laporta: "Adama Traoré’s buy option is very high. And we’ve the Fair Play… let's see, we also have the Trincão case with Wolves"."Dani Alves? These are technical decisions to be made soon. We plan to extend Sergi Roberto's contract, for sure: Xavi wants him to stay". Laporta: "Adama Traoré’s buy option is very high. And we’ve the Fair Play… let's see, we also have the Trincão case with Wolves". 🔴 #FCB"Dani Alves? These are technical decisions to be made soon. We plan to extend Sergi Roberto's contract, for sure: Xavi wants him to stay".

The Catalan giants were then eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Europa League by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt. Xavi Hernandez's side eventually ended the season without winning a single piece of silverware.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava