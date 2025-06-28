Barcelona star ready to leave on one condition amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports

Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly set to leave the club under one key condition amid Chelsea and Manchester United's transfer interest. The German shot-stopper's situation at the club has grown complicated over the last season.

In September 2024, Ter Stegen picked up a crucial injury during a LaLiga clash against Villarreal. He remained out for several months, with Barcelona signing Wojciech Szczesny as a replacement on a one-year deal. However, despite being available in April this year, coach Hansi Flick did not start him in crucial games. His situation worsened after Barca signed Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer for a reported €25 million.

According to SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen will leave Barcelona only if the club terminates his contract and pays him his remaining salary. The German goalkeeper's current deal runs until 2028, with him earning a reported €6.3 million per year.

The report further claims that Ter Stegen is unhappy with the Barcelona leadership. The German was reportedly never informed about the club's plans to sign a new goalkeeper, while leaks were allegedly framed to tarnish his reputation. Prior reports suggest Hansi Flick does not consider his compatriot a part of his plans, and Garcia is the likely candidate to be Barca's number one choice to guard the goal from next season.

However, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has no dearth of takers in Europe. Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in his services, while Monaco is also eyeing his situation. The German has seemingly rejected such approaches and still plans on staying at Barcelona next season.

Barcelona director Deco throws light on Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's situation amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest

In a recent interview with La Vanguardia, Barcelona sporting director Deco threw light upon Marc-Andre ter Stegen's situation at the club. He said (via Forbes):

"I don’t have to talk to him. My obligation is to make the best possible team for the coach. This is not my business. In addition to that, there is no contract in which it says that you are going to play. From here it is the coach who makes his decisions, and each player then has his ambitions."

Despite Ter Stegen's clear stance, Chelsea and Manchester United remain interested in signing him. Manchester United are in dire need of a top-level shot-stopper after Andre Onana's poor performances over the last two seasons. Ter Stegen could be a potential replacement, with Barca open to letting him leave.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also reportedly expressed formal interest in signing the German. They value Ter Stegen's experience after failing to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan ahead of the Club World Cup. Despite the presence of Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen in the squad, Chelsea believe Ter Stegen could be a good addition to the team.

