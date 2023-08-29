Barcelona star rejects chance to join Manchester United, wants to stay at the La Liga club - Reports

Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso reportedly prefers to stay with the La Liga giants rather than join Manchester United.

According to Marca's Luis Rojo, Alonso is not too enticed by the prospect of returning to the Premier League with United. The Red Devils are looking for an emergency left-back signing following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

However, the 32-year-old is keen to see out the remainder of his contract with Barcelona. He only headed to Camp Nou last summer from Chelsea on a free transfer and has just under a year left on his deal.

Alonso was a regular member of Xavi's La Liga title-winning side last season. He featured 37 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals. But the Spanish full-back doesn't appear to feature in the Blaugrana coach's plans moving forward.

Barcelona were also reportedly willing to sanction a move due to registration issues. Manchester United need an immediate replacement for Shaw who is set for around two months on the sidelines due to a muscular injury.

However, Alonso is standing firm over his desire to remain with the Catalan giants for another season. This is despite the Premier League giants also speaking to his entourage regarding a move. It appears that Manchester United will have to turn their attention elsewhere with just three days left in the transfer window.

Barcelona boss Xavi viewed Manchester United target Marcos Alonso as an important player

Marcos Alonso was viewed as an important player by Xavi.

Xavi spoke glowingly of Alonso back in January when Barcelona were amid a La Liga title-winning campaign. The former Chelsea left-back played his part in their first title triumph since 2019, making 24 appearances and scoring one goal.

His Barca boss said that the veteran defender had adapted well to life at Camp Nou. Moreover, he saw a bright future for him with the Blaugrana (Keep Up):

"I am really happy with Marcos. Firstly, as a person and as a professional inside the dressing room, where he has adapted really well. But also as a player. He is solid, mature and experienced. He has been a top-level signing and will be really important for us moving forward."

Despite Xavi's appraisal, it has appeared that Alejandro Balde is ahead of Alonso in the pecking order. The 19-year-old has featured twice in La Liga this season while his fellow countryman has appeared once.

Manchester United's interest in Alonso comes at an intriguing period when Xavi seemed to back him earlier this year. The Barca manager's faith in the Spaniard may have dwindled but he is set to fight for his place in the side.