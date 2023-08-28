Manchester United keen to sign ex-Chelsea defender after Luke Shaw injury setback – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso following Luke Shaw's injury setback this month.

The Red Devils have been plagued by a host of injuries in the opening couple of weeks of the ongoing 2023-24 season. They are allegedly set to be without Shaw's services for around two months due to a muscle problem, forcing them to look into potential replacements.

According to 90min, Manchester United have contacted Alonso's entourage over a possible summer move. They are aiming to sign the Spaniard on a short-term loan deal, with Barcelona believed to be interested in letting their left-back depart due to squad registration issues.

Alonso, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2024, could decide to leave Barcelona as he is considered to be a backup to Alejandro Balde. He could pop up as a regular starter for the Red Devils in the coming few months due to Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's injuries.

An offensive-minded full-back blessed with shooting and crossing, the Spaniard is a Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and FA Cup winner with Chelsea. He registered 26 goals and 21 assists in 179 Premier League appearances, playing for clubs such as Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers as well in the past.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, handed Diogo Dalot a start at left-back in their 3-2 Premier League home victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 26). He decided not to offer youngster Alvaro Fernandez a single minute this weekend.

The Red Devils are next set to lock horns with last season's runners-up Arsenal in their Premier League trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (September 3). They are currently on six points from three games.

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella could join Manchester United soon, asserts journalist

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, journalist Mark Critchley asserted that Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella could end up joining Manchester United this summer. He elaborated (h/t BBC):

"I think Cucurella. He's out of favor at Chelsea, he's behind [Ben] Chilwell and [Ian] Maatsen, he's not being considered at left centre-back because of [Levi] Colwill. There's a question over whether Chelsea would let him leave to a club who will be battling for Champions League with them. It's tough but it's possible."

Cucurella, 25, joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £62 million last summer. However, he has struggled to cement a regular spot so far in his west London career and could emerge as a hot topic of speculation in the final days of the summer window.

A Barcelona academy graduate, Cucurella has provided two assists in 33 matches across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side so far. He is yet to feature in a single Premier League contest this campaign.