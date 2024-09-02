Barcelona star returns to training following foot injury, set to feature after the international break: Reports 

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has returned to training and will likely be back in action after the international break. The young Spaniard missed his side's opening four games of the season after picking up a foot injury during pre-season.

Fati has been pictured back in training as he nears a full recovery from his lengthy spell on the sidelines. He returned to Barca earlier this summer after finishing up a season-long loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Fati, 21, is in Hansi Flick's plans this season after speculation over his future didn't lead to a departure. The German coach trusts and views the La Masia academy graduate as part of the present and future of the club.

Fati has encountered a difficult period in his career after spending almost a year out due to a meniscus tear in 2020. He's struggled to return to his best since then, when he was viewed as a future megastar at Camp Nou.

Former Barca manager Xavi was prepared to send him on loan to Brighton last season. He appeared 27 times across competitions at the Amex, posting four goals and one assist.

Barcelona are next in action on September 15 when they face Girona. They have made an excellent start to the season, winning four on the bounce, including a 7-0 thrashing of Real Valladolid (August 31).

"We have to take care of him" - Hansi Flick gave an update on Barcelona's Ansu Fati

Fati was a prominent member of Flick's Barcelona side during pre-season before sustaining his injury. He was given a fresh start under the German after appearing to be frozen out by Xavi during the Spanish coach's reign.

Flick spoke about Fati's situation last week and suggested he'd remain with the Catalans once the transfer window closed. He said (via SportsMole):

"I hope that when Ansu returns, he will show the same level as he did in pre-season. We have to take care of him."

Fati had reportedly received interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Marseille, Sevilla and Benfica during the summer. He has three years left on his contract at Camp Nou.

The Golden Boy 2020 runner-up made his senior debut for Barca in August 2019. He's made 112 appearances across competitions, registering 29 goals and 10 assists.

Fati has a lot of competition following the emergence of 17-year-old Lamine Yamal. He joins a pool of attackers, including Ferran Torres and Raphinha.

