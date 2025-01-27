Barcelona star returns to training after missing win over Valencia - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is reportedly back in training after missing their 7-1 win over Valencia in LaLiga on January 26. The 22-year-old missed the game due to gastrointestinal issues.

Pedri has appeared in all of Barcelona's games this season, making it 31 appearances across competitions. He has contributed four goals and four assists and is an integral part of the Blaugrana midfield. The 7-1 demolition of Valencia was the first game where the 22-year-old was not in the squad due to his stomach flu.

According to AS, Pedri has resumed training with the rest of the group after missing the game against Valencia. The midfielder will reportedly be available for Barcelona's UEFA Champions League fixture against Atalanta on Wednesday, January 29.

In his absence, Hansi Flick played La Masia graduate Fermin Lopez in the midfield. Lopez delivered an exceptional performance in the game, contributing two goals and two assists.

However, Pedri's return will be a major boost for the Catalans ahead of their final UCL league game. They are looking to secure their place among the top clubs in the table. Barcelona are currently second in the UCL table with 18 points off seven games.

Pedri set to extend his contract at Barcelona until 2030: Reports

Pedri - Source: Getty

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pedri is set to renew his contract at Barcelona until 2030. The Spain international's current deal expires in June 2026. As per Romano, Barca and Pedri's camp have already agreed verbally on the terms of the new deal.

The Catalans will reportedly sort out the rest of the formal details with his camp before finalizing a date for Pedri's official signature. However, the Spaniard has committed to the new deal with his intentions always on staying. In a recent press conference (h/t Barca Blaugranes), Pedri addressed his contract renewal talks and said:

"I’m very calm. My agents are taking care of it. There’s no news, but everything’s fine."

Pedri rose from the ranks of the Las Palmas youth academy before moving to Camp Nou in 2019. He made his first team debut in September 2020 in a LaLiga clash against Villarreal. The young midfielder is often lauded for his creative passes, ball control, and exceptional playmaking skills.

Pundits and fans have often compared him to Blaugrana legend Andres Iniesta, especially after he inherited the latter's No. 8 shirt at the club in the 2022-23 season. Pedri's contract renewal will be a major boost for the Catalans as he's an integral part of the project and one of Flick's most regular starters.

Following Pedri's renewal, Barca will reportedly focus on renewing the deals of Gavi and Lamine Yamal. The two La Masia graduates are also considered key to the club's growing young squad.

