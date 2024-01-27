Barcelona star ruled out for the season after injury in Copa del Rey loss - Reports

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde is set to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after suffering a hamstring injury during the 4-2 Copa del Rey loss against Athletic Bilbao on January 24.

Balde left the field in the 23rd minute of the Copa del Rey game with tears in his eyes and headed straight down the tunnel. He was replaced by Hector Fort in that game.

La Blaugrana have now confirmed that he has suffered an injury to the tendon of his right hamstring and will miss the remainder of the campaign. The statement also added that he will undergo surgery.

A statement from the club read (via Barca's website):

"Tests show that first team player Alejandro Balde has an injury to the tendon in his right hamstring. In the coming days he will undergo a surgical procedure at the hands of Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club's medical staff, in Turku, Finland. Once the procedure has been carried out a new statement will be released."

Balde, 20, has played an important role for Barcelona so far this season, making 28 appearances across all competitions. He scored once and provided one assist for the team.

Barcelona manager Xavi has said undergoing surgery is Alejandro Balde's decision

Barcelona manager Xavi has already said that the decision to undergo surgery is in Alejandro Balde's hands and the player will have the full support of the club during the procedure.

Xavi said it's Balde's career and it's good for the player to decide what next step he would take. Addressing the fitness situation, Xavi told the media in a recent press conference (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We will support him as we have done with all the players with this type of decision about whether to operate or not. Advise him in the best possible way and support him. He will decide what is best for him. According to the doctors it is different [to Ansu]. The doctors have recommended one thing to him. But in the end, it is his career and it is his decision.”

With Balde deciding to undergo surgery, he will now miss Barca's remainder of the campaign. Considering his importance to the team, Barcelona will need to look for a capable replacement.