Barcelona star running out of patience with playing time; 21-year-old ready to consider options to leave Camp Nou: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez is running out of patience with his lack of playing time and is reportedly considering his options to leave the club. As per El Nacional, the 21-year-old is eagerly looking for greener pastures, having started just six league games for the club this season.

Lopez was given his first-team debut by former Barca coach Xavi Hernandez last season, and he did not disappoint, scoring 11 goals across all competitions. He finished second in the goalscoring charts for Barcelona behind Robert Lewandowski, and naturally expected a progression this season.

However, new Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has not seen Lopez in the same light that Xavi did. This is despite the fact that the youngster has scored five goals and bagged five assists across all competitions. Lopez's contract runs till 2030 with Barca, but the report states that he is keen on exploring other options.

Atlético Madrid, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs interested in Lopez. Competition with Dani Olmo in the attacking midfield department has ensured that Lopez has not been a first-choice starter.

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez may face similar issues at other clubs

Lopez could face similar issues at Manchester United since the club have the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, among others, on their roster. The club captain has been carrying the team on his shoulders for far too long.

This season, despite his 16 goals and 15 assists across all competitions, Manchester United are 13th in the Premier League. Along with Fernandes and Mainoo, the Red Devils also have their second striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has been deployed in the #10 position by head coach Ruben Amorim.

A similar scenario can be drawn at United's fellow Premier League club Aston Villa, where Lopez's compatriot Unai Emery is the manager. He will have to compete for a spot in the starting lineup with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Jacob Ramsey, Leon Bailey and Marcus Rashford (if his loan stay is made permanent).

Atletico Madrid, too, have enough options at the moment.

