Barcelona star’s agent offers him to Premier League clubs for €35 million: Reports

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has reportedly been offered to Premier League clubs. The Catalan side want €35 million for the Spaniard, who has been advised to leave the club by his father.

As per a report in SPORT, Barca are ready to part ways with Fati in the summer as they prepare for Lionel Messi's return. The Spaniard is currently No. 10 at the club and is not a part of Xavi's plans from next season onwards.

Premier League clubs have now been offered the forward by his agent, Jorge Mendes. Fati's father, Bori, has also advised him to leave Camp Nou but the player is not willing to change clubs.

Bori told COPE:

"Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club's heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this. He wants to stay. If it was up to me, I would leave Barcelona tomorrow. I told Ansu that if the situation didn't change, we would have to leave, but he tells me that I'm wrong."

Fati, 20, has made 38 appearances across competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Arsenal linked with Barcelona star Ansu Fati

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs believes Arsenal are willing to spend big to get Ansu Fati in the summer. He was speaking to GiveMeSport when he revealed that manager Mikel Arteta was keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

He said:

"After a while, when you [Fati] have the number 10 in Barcelona, if you don't do that, you start to fall down the pecking order at which point there might be an opportunity for a Premier League club to pounce."

He added:

"But at this point, the Premier League clubs that are being linked are going to have to spend a lot of money and may feel that the Barcelona valuation is too high at this point to seriously advance anything."

Arsenal are looking to bolster their attack and are mainly looking for a right-winger to give competition to Bukayo Saka. The left-wing position is currently sorted with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard fighting for the starting XI spot.

