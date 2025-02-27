Barcelona star's future at club becoming increasingly uncertain despite recent contract renewal: Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo's future at the club is reportedly becoming increasingly uncertain despite his recent contract renewal. The 25-year-old's current contract with the Catalan side is valid until the summer of 2031.

Ad

Araújo was out for the majority of the first half of the ongoing season due to a hamstring injury, missing 22 games for Barcelona. While he returned to pitch in December last year, the centre-back's long absence ranked him lower in head coach Hansi Flick's pecking order. This reportedly let the Uruguayan to consider a move away from Camp Nou and he was heavily linked with Juventus in the January transfer window.

Ad

Trending

However, Iñigo Martínez picked up an injury in Barcelona's Supercopa de España win against Real Madrid on January 12. Hence, sporting director Deco reportedly convinced Ronald Araújo to continue at the Blaugrana while offering a long-term contract extension.

However, it appears that Araújo's stay at the Catalan club might still not be for long. According to a report by Javi Miguel of Diario AS, the Rentistas graduate is increasingly losing his regular spot in Hansi Flick’s starting lineup. He is now the German manager's fourth choice for the defense line, behind Iñigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, and Eric Garcia.

Ad

Andreas Christensen's return from injury, and the Blaugrana's reported plans on signing Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, adds to the list of uncertainties over Araújo's future at the club.

Ronald Araújo has not featured in Barcelona's last three games despite being named on the bench. He has contributed to two clean sheets while having two goal contributions in eight appearances across competitions.

Hansi Flick on Barcelona's 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid in UCL

Barcelona's first leg clash against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey was an intense game. It ended in a 4-4 draw at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on February 25.

Ad

Atletico Madrid gained a two-goal lead in just six minutes into the clash via Julian Alvarez (1') and Antoine Griezmann (6'). However, the Catalans were able to equalize via goals from Pedri (19') and Pau Cubarsi (21'). Inigo Martinez scored another by the end of the first half.

The home side's fourth goal came in the 74th minute through Robert Lewandowski. It seemed that they will be walking away from the match with a win. However, Los Rojiblancos came through, netting two goals within 13 minutes before the final whistle went off via Marcos Llorente (84') and Alexander Sorloth (90+3').

Ad

During his post-match press conference, Hansi Flick appreciated his squad's efforts, expressing confidence in them to bag a win in the upcoming second leg. He said (via Barcelona's official website):

"We have an extraordinarily strong team but we have to improve small details. But, I did like the team's attitude. It's not the best result but there is another game. We can win in the Metropolitano."

Ad

The German manager also heaped praise on the opponents and addressed the improvements required in the Catalan squad, and added:

"They are a fantastic team with great players. They put us under pressure in the final minutes to get the draw. I didn't like how we conceded the last goal. We are a young team and we will work hard to improve and learn from our mistakes.

Ad

"We dominated for 70 minutes of the game, we defended well, but we need to work on not conceding goals like Atlético's last one. We are on the right track. The team is confident and that is good. We are looking to the future positively as a lot of players are in top form."

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet in the second leg of the semi-final of the Copa del Rey on March 2, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback