Barcelona star’s release clause set to be reduced for 14 days as unique limited time opportunity arises for Premier League clubs to sign him: Reports

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo's release clause will reportedly be reduced to a lower fee for 14 days, giving Premier League clubs a chance to sign him this summer. The Uruguayan defender has been linked to an exit from the club in this transfer window.

Ad

Despite transfer links to Juventus in January, Ronald Araujo signed a new contract with Barcelona, valid until June 2031. The Uruguayan has been a significant part of Hansi Flick's system last season, despite not being a regular starter. However, Araujo's departure from the club cannot be ruled out, with multiple clubs interested in signing him. The Catalans are reportedly also looking for a new sale to help make way for new signings this summer.

Ad

Trending

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t SPORTBible), Ronald Araujo's release clause will be reduced to €60 million for 14 days between July 1 and July 15. This gives Premier League sides interested in the centre-back a golden opportunity to sign him this summer. Interested clubs reportedly include Arsenal and Juventus, both of whom could offer him more regular playtime than Barcelona.

Hansi Flick has relied on a centre-back pairing of Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi last season. Araujo spent a considerable amount on the bench, raising doubts about his future at the club. He made 25 appearances for Barcelona last season, playing 1,560 minutes. He also missed the first half of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Ad

However, Flick reportedly still considers Ronald Araujo a key part of his project, while sporting director Deco is also not keen on offloading the Uruguay international. The centre-back's future remains open this summer.

When Barcelona director Deco made feelings clear about Ronald Araujo's future at the club

Araujo - Source: Getty

In an interview with La Vanguardia (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona director Deco claimed there are no doubts about Ronald Araujo's future at the club. He said:

Ad

"We want to improve the team, not make it worse. If he leaves, we’ll lose an important piece. He had a difficult season, with unfair criticism. He’s one of the best centre-backs in the world. He doesn’t want to leave. He wants to get back to his best."

Despite his assurance about Araujo, Deco also claimed that one centre-back has to leave the club this summer. He added:

Ad

"One must go due to an excess of players. “As Hansi says, ‘decision is job.’"

Among Barca's centre-backs, Andreas Christensen is the most likely candidate to leave. The defender was injured for most of the season and isn't untransferable for Hansi Flick, with Cubarsi, Martinez, and Araujo ahead of him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More