Barcelona star's salary holding up potential loan move to La Liga club: Reports

Barcelona have had an interesting transfer window so far and will need to remain active in the market for the remainder of the month. The Blaugrana have signed several players to bolster their squad this summer and will now need to enforce a few departures to balance their books.

The Catalans have several options in midfield at the moment and will likely offload some of their players before the end of the transfer window. The club has added AC Milan's Franck Kessie to their roster this summer and will look to field the Ivorian in his preferred box-to-box role.

With the likes of Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Sergio Busquets also fighting for their places in the Blaugrana midfield, Nico Gonzalez may need to find a temporary alternative. Rayo Vallecano have expressed interest in securing the youngster's services on loan but have reportedly been reluctant to match the player's wage demands.

Barcelona are notorious for their heavily inflated wage structure and are currently in desperate need of a financial miracle. The Catalans have made their intentions clear to their squad and will likely encourage player departures in the coming weeks.

Nico Gonzalez and Frenkie de Jong among Barcelona's departure wishlist

The Blaugrana have a few problems to solve

Nico Gonzalez has been one of La Masia's brightest prospects in recent years and remains a key part of the Catalans' future plans. With Xavi placing his faith in Sergio Busquets, however, the Spanish youngster will likely have to move away from the club to secure a first-team role.

Rayo Vallecano have emerged as a potential destination for Nico Gonzalez and remain interested in the youngster's signature. The Madrid-based outfit enjoyed a fruitful return to the top flight and will now need to make a few additions to their squad to remain competitive in La Liga.

Frenkie de Jong has also found himself in the eye of a storm at Barcelona and has been ostracized by the board for his contract renewal under the previous administration. The Dutchman is one of the club's top earners at the moment and Joan Laporta is currently attempting to convince his players to comply with a salary reduction.

The Blaugrana are in a mess of their own making this year and will need to pull a few economic strings to register their new signings. While Frenkie de Jong's contract saga remains the foremost of their concerns, Barcelona will also need to address the future of the fringe players in their squad.

