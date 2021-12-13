Barcelona star Sergio Aguero set to announce retirement on Wednesday -  Reports

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement from football on Wednesday, according to Radio MARCA.

Sergio Aguero was sidelined indefinitely after facing cardiac trouble during Barcelona's La Liga game against Deportivo Alaves at the end of October. The 33-year-old forward was taken off right before half-time after grabbing his chest.

Journalist Emilio Perez de Rozas revealed the Barcelona star's immediate retirement from the sport on Radio Marca by saying the following:

"On Wednesday there is a ceremony where he announces that he is retiring from football."

According to the aforementioned source, the arrhythmia shown in the medical test could force Aguero to announce an early retirement from football.

The former Manchester City forward's heart condition might not allow him to play football at the highest level anymore.

Earlier in November, FC Barcelona announced that Sergio Aguero would not be available for selection for three months after suffering from cardiac issues. However, it seems that the problem is far more serious than what was expected.

Aguero has been one of the finest forwards in the modern game. He is currently the record goalscorer for Manchester City, having scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for the Cityzens. The Argentine has also scored 100 goals for Atletico Madrid.

Aguero returned to La Liga in the summer of 2021, joining Barcelona on a free transfer after his Manchester City contract expired.

Sergio Aguero has only managed to play 165 minutes of football for Barcelona

Sergio Aguero was unable to start the the season for Barcelona as he was recovering from a calf injury he picked up during pre-season.

However, when he returned to first-team action, the 33-year-old could only manage 165 minutes for Barcelona before being diagnosed with a cardiac issue.

So far in his short spell at Barcelona, Aguero has only managed five appearances across all competitions. However, he did manage to score a goal against Real Madrid in the El Clasico, though Barcelona lost the game 2-1.

Aguero managed to complete the full 90 minutes on just one occasion. That was against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, which was yet another defeat for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona could be in the market for a new forward after Sergio Aguero's potential retirement from the sport. The Blaugrana lack quality backups for the likes of Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati.

The only other options are Xavi Hernandez's disposal are Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite.

