Barcelona star set to be out for 3 weeks after suffering injury in training - Reports

Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen is set to be out of action for three weeks after picking up an injury in training. This marks the Danish star's second major injury setback this season.

During Barcelona's LaLiga opener this season against Valencia in August 2024, Christensen was diagnosed with Achilles tendon irritation. The defender was sidelined for about five months due to the injury, missing 28 games for the Catalan club.

Now, according to journalist Alfredo Martínez, Andreas Christensen has sustained an injury in a calf muscle (soleus) of his right leg in Monday's training session. While the 28-year-old has managed only one appearance for La Blaugrana this season, it is believed he will be back on the pitch before the third week of February.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Andreas Christensen's recent injury also complicates the situation for La Blaugrana in this ongoing transfer window. The Chelsea graduate, who has been linked with a loan move away from Camp Nou until the end of the season, will no longer be a viable option in Barca's plans for strengthening the club in this window.

Andreas Christensen arrived at Barcelona from Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in 2022. He has since contributed to 30 clean sheets in 75 appearances across competitions while registering four goals and three assists.

Barcelona reportedly interested in signing Manchester City's Jérémy Doku this month

Barcelona are plotting a loan move for Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku in the ongoing transfer window, as per SPORT. City boss Pep Guardiola has picked Savinho over the 22-year-old in the starting XI in recent weeks and with Omar Marmoush's arrival, the Belgian star's place in the squad became more uncertain.

Despite their financial struggles, La Blaugrana are reportedly interested in strengthening their left wing in this January transfer market. Doku, meanwhile, is also reportedly interested in making a move away from Etihad Stadium. The Catalan club is reportedly set to make a loan offer until the end of the season.

Jérémy Doku has been unavailable for Machester City's last three matches due to an unknown injury. In November 2024, he was out for four matches due to a hamstring injury.

The winger has started in 14 out of the 22 appearances he has made for the Premier League giants this season, recording six goals and seven assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback