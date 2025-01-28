Barcelona plotting move to sign Manchester City star this month - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly planning to make a move for Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku in the ongoing transfer window. The 22-year-old's current contract with the Premier League giants is valid until the summer of 2028.

According to a recent report by SPORT, Blaugrana are looking to strengthen their squad in this January transfer market and Doku's situation at Manchester City puts him on the Catalans' target list. Lately, Pep Guardiola has opted for Savinho over the Belgian star in the starting XI, and Omar Marmoush's arrival further endangers the Anderlecht graduate's spot in the squad.

With not having the odds in his favor at Etihad, Doku is reportedly looking for a transfer away, and Barcelona has been considered as one of his next possible destinations. Blaugrana are reportedly set to propose a loan deal until the end of the season for him.

Trending

The LaLiga gaints have been interested in bolstering their left wing, having been linked with multiple names over this transfer window. However, the Catalan club's financial struggles raise questions about how they could accommodate a new signing.

Jérémy Doku has been sidelined for Machester City's last three matches with an unknown injury. Back in November 2024, the winger missed four games due to a hamstring injury. He has started in 14 out of the 22 appearances he has made for Pep Guardiola's side this season while registering six goals and seven assists.

Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing Barcelona and Manchester City target on a free transfer

Real Madrid are looking to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich on a free transfer, according to a report by Fichajes.net. The 29-year-old, whose contract at the Bundesliga club is set to expire this summer, is also being pursued by Barcelona and Manchester City.

Real Madrid have reportedly reached out and initiated discussions with Kimmich over a potential transfer. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are yet to renew the German national team captain's contract. However, several reports suggested the Bavarians are in talks over a potential extension.

Along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in acquiring Joshua Kimmich's signature as a free agent this summer.

The RB Leipzig graduate has registered one goal and eight assists in 29 appearances across competitions for Bayern Munich this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback