Real Madrid eye move for Barcelona and Manchester City target on a free transfer - Reports

Real Madrid are eyeing a free signing of Barcelona and Manchester City target Joshua Kimmich, as per a report from Fichajes. Real Madrid have already initiated discussions with the Bayern Munich player, who will become a free agent at the end of this season.

The German giants are yet to renew his contract but are said to be in talks over a potential extension. Kimmich joined the Bavarian outfit in the 2015 summer transfer window and has since played 419 matches for them.

If Real Madrid do sign him, he will add versatility to the squad. Primarily a defensive midfielder, he can also operate as a right-back. Carlo Ancelotti's side already have a strong midfield consisting of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga.

Kimmich, who is also the captain of the Germany national team, has played 97 matches for them. He would also unite with national teammate Antonio Rudiger if he moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Los Blancos are not the only club pursuing a deal with Kimmich. Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool, Spanish giants Barcelona, and French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the Germany international.

Real Madrid showing brilliance in La Liga

Real Madrid have been in red-hot form in the 2024/25 LaLiga campaign. Currently occupying the pole position in the table, Los Blancos are four points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and 10 points ahead of third-placed Barcelona.

Their latest fixture on Saturday, January 25, saw them outplay Real Valladolid 0-3 on the road. In terms of attacking display, they have the second-most goals scored in the domestic league (50), two goals short of arch-rivals Barcelona, who have netted 52 goals so far.

