Barcelona star set to join Getafe - Reports

Barcelona youngster Carles Alena is set to join Getafe permanently after spending the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with the club.

According to Barca Blaguranes, Barcelona were hoping for a bid in the region of €8 million for Carles Alena. However, they are willing to accept Getafe's €5 million offer for the midfielder because of their dismal financial situation.

Carles Alena rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona's famous La Masia academy before making his senior debut for the club's first team during the 2016-17 season.

After struggling to become a regular member of the senior squad, the midfielder was sent on loan to Real Betis for the 2019-20 season. He made 17 appearances and scored one goal for the club in La Liga before returning to Barcelona in the summer of 2020.

The 23-year-old made just two La Liga appearances for Barcelona during the first half of the 2020-21 season. He was frustrated with the lack of playing time and subsequently sought a move away from the club. Getafe signed him on loan for the remainder of the season in the January transfer window.

Carles Alena made 22 appearances in La Liga and scored two goals for Getafe before returning to Barcelona this summer.

The Spaniard has just one year remaining on his current deal with Barcelona. The Catalan giants are eager to sell the player this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Barcelona will reportedly accept Getafe's €5 million bid for Carles Alena and retain a percentage of any future sale.

🚨[ @gerardromero🥇] | Carles Aleña is very close to joining Getafe. The player spoke with Míchel (Getafe coach) and he is convinced of their project at the team. pic.twitter.com/0kXvClkejX — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 8, 2021

Barcelona continue to find suitors for their fringe players as they are desperate to raise capital from sales

Barcelona are currently facing debts totaling up to £1 billion. Club president Joan Laporta has reportedly transfer-listed a number of star players in order to raise money from player sales this summer.

Getafe will pay around 5M for the transfer of Carles Aleña. Barça will recieve 50% of any future sale for the player.



— @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/UmFZzEZnXK — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 9, 2021

The Catalan giants will also need to sell most of their fringe players in order to reduce their wage bill.

The likes of Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Martin Brathwaite, Neto and Carles Alena have all reportedly been put up for sale by Barcelona.

