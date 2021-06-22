Barcelona star could be set to leave after Memphis Depay's arrival - Reports

Barcelona have recently completed the signings of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero. The arrival of the two forwards could reportedly lead to the departure of Francisco Trincao after just one season with the club.

According to Sport, the 21-year-old winger has a number of clubs interested in signing him this summer. Barcelona could look to sell Trincao in order to raise funds to help pay off some of their existing debts.

Trincao joined Barcelona from Braga in a deal worth €31 million in the summer of 2020. The youngster was impressive but inconsistent for the Catalans last season. Trincao made 42 appearances in all competitions for the club and contributed three goals during the 2020-21 season.

Ansu Fati's long-term knee injury meant Trincao became a regular starter under Ronald Koeman. The Portuguese sensation could, however, see his playing time diminish due to the arrival of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

Aguero and Memphis are set to join Barcelona on free transfers. Their contracts with Manchester City and Lyon respectively expire at the end of this month.

Reports have suggested that Barcelona have already received a number of offers for Francisco Trincao. Leicester City and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing the former Braga star.

Barcelona would prefer to send Francisco Trincao out on loan rather than selling him permanently

Franciso Trincao in action for Barcelona during a 2020-21 La Liga clash against Eibar

The Catalans are in desperate need of cash to balance their books. However, they could opt to send the 21-year-old out on loan due to his age and potential, rather than selling him permanently.

Barcelona are likely to focus on finding a new home for the likes of Junior Firpo, Philippe Coutinho, Martin Brathwaite and Neto. Club president Joan Laporta recently revealed that Barcelona's financial situation is worse than he initially anticipated. He also conceded that this could lead to the club parting ways with a number of players and imposing salary cuts this summer.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is, however, said to be a fan of Trincao and therefore could prefer to keep him at the club to continue his development. The Portuguese winger made just three starts in La Liga for Barcelona last season and will be desperate to play more regularly next season.

