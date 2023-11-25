Barcelona star set to leave in the summer after growing frustrated with Xavi - Reports

According to reports from El Nacional, Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso could leave the club in the summer after growing frustrated with his lack of playing time under Xavi.

Alonso was signed from Chelsea in the summer of 2022 to bolster Barcelona's defensive options. While Alonso has primarily operated as a left back, Alejandro Balde's emergence and Jordi Alba's consistent performances reshaped his role within the team. He was repurposed by manager Xavi to play in the central defensive position.

The recent acquisition of Inigo Martinez has further complicated Alonso's position, with the former Athletic Club man taking up a central role in the defense. Also, Alonso's less-than-stellar performances on the left flank and Balde's solidification as the primary choice in that position have resulted in Xavi not playing him.

This gradual decline in Alonso's importance within the team is starkly evident in his limited playing time under Xavi Hernandez. He has played just seven games in all competitions this season, starting just two La Liga games so far.

According to the El Nacional report, the current state of affairs has made his departure in the upcoming summer transfer window more likely than ever.

Despite his reduced prominence, Alonso's contract was extended until 2024. This decision has elevated his salary to €9 million, but the left-back has reportedly decided not to renew his contract with Barca any further than 2024.

Barcelona midfielder seen as "untouchable" by Xavi

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has swiftly risen through the ranks to attain an "untouchable" status in the eyes of head coach Xavi Hernandez, according to SPORT (via Forbes).

The Catalans are currently grappling with the significant loss of Gavi, a key player sidelined for up to eight months due to an injury sustained while playing for Spain. Gavi's absence leaves a gaping void in Barcelona's midfield, intensifying the pressure on the team as they navigate the rest of the season without him.

In light of the club's financial constraints, the club have chosen to turn inward, seeking solutions from within their ranks. Fermin Lopez, recalled from a loan spell at Linares, has seized every opportunity presented to him by Xavi.

The manager's satisfaction with Lopez's training and development is evident, with the report claiming he considers the 20-year-old as "untouchable". Lopez has played 12 games for Barcelona this season, scoring twice, and based on the report from SPORT, he could see his playing time increase.