Barcelona star set to reject move to PSG in favor of Camp Nou stay - Reports

Barcelona's shining star Ousmane Dembele has his heart set on staying put at Camp Nou, choosing to shun a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The buzz in the French football circles has long suggested an enduring interest from the Parisians in securing Dembele's nimble footwork for their star-studded roster.

However, recent revelations (via Barca Blaugranes) paint a contrasting picture, as the dynamic forward, it seems, isn't keen on joining the Parisian club. Despite Dembele's contract with Barcelona expiring last year, leaving him free to navigate his professional destiny, the alluring call of PSG didn't resonate with him.

Now, fresh speculation surrounds Dembele's future, rekindling supposed interest from Paris. Yet, according to the winger's agent (via Barca Blaugranes), the communication channels with the French giants remain ominously silent. For Dembele and his team, the fondness for Barca's emblem and its colors proves more persuasive than a move to Paris.

On the other side of the pitch, PSG find themselves potentially facing a seismic shake-up. Rumors are rife about the imminent exit of their dynamic duo Lionel Messi and Neymar, this summer. Faced with such colossal departures, the Parisians are keen to bolster their attacking force to provide company to the prolific Kylian Mbappe.

In addition to the persisting rumors of courting Dembele, a few other noteworthy names have surfaced on PSG's wish list, including Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barcelona prepare to give the captain armband to PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's potential exit from PSG is no longer a matter of if, but when. Barcelona, his erstwhile football home, are ready to welcome back their prodigal son with open arms, and a leadership mantle. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the Camp Nou hierarchy are gearing up to offer Messi a grand welcome and the captain's armband this summer.

The Argentinian maestro once led the Catalan giants as their club captain before taking his talents to Paris in 2021. In his absence, Barca entrusted Sergio Busquets with the honor of wearing the captain's armband. However, as the ongoing season edges closer to its finale Busquets is set to bid farewell to Camp Nou.

Eager to fill this impending leadership vacuum, Barcelona is keen to bring back the charismatic superstar. The club believes that the lure of leadership and the familiar embrace of Camp Nou may prove irresistible for Messi.

Should this ambitious bid to coax Messi back into Barcelona's fold not come to fruition, the club has identified two prospective leaders in Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo.

Poll : 0 votes