Barcelona star set to return from injury - Reports

Barcelona star Ronaldo Araujo is set to return to action for the Blaugrana following a spell on the sidelines, as per @barcacentre on Twitter. The original extent of his recovery period following surgery was supposed to be around three months.

The centre-back injured himself on international duty in September and decided to undergo surgery for his adductor longus avulsion injury in his right thigh. As per journalist Albert Roge of Relevo (h/t BarcaUniversal), Araujo is training with the rest of his Barcelona teammates.

However, the centre-back pushed himself to recover quickly and feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He traveled with the Uruguay squad to Qatar last month but did not get an opportunity to play.

The Uruguayan would have inarguably been at the heart of his country's defense and things could have turned out differently for them had he been fit. Barcelona, meanwhile, have done well to cope in his absence.

barcacentre @barcacentre Ronald Araújo will be handed the medical green light imminently. [md] #fcblive Ronald Araújo will be handed the medical green light imminently. [md] #fcblive 🏥

Andreas Christensen also suffered a sprained ankle earlier this season but has since returned to action from the injury. So has Jules Kounde, who went into the mid-season break with muscular problems. The France international though, regained fitness to represent his country in six 2022 World Cup games.

The Blaugrana have a two-point lead at the top of the league table and have by far the best defence in Spain, conceding just five goals in 14 La Liga matches.

Araujo's return in particular would come as a massive boost to manager Xavi Hernandez. He is arguably the Catalan club's best defender on his day and made La Liga's 'Team of the Season' last term.

Ronald Araujo drops hint ahead of Barcelona's derby vs Espanyol

Araujo was present at the ceremony to present Barcelona's 'Prime Video' documentary recently. He was asked if he was fit to play for Barca in their upcoming derby against Espanyol on 31 December.

The former Boston River centre-back replied (h/t BeSoccer):

"I'm good, thanks."

Ronald Araujo @RonaldAraujo_4 #ViscaBarça



Two years from that first goal #ForçaBarça Dos años de mi primer gol en @FCBarcelona_es Two years from that first goal Dos años de mi primer gol en @FCBarcelona_es 🦍❤️💙 #ViscaBarçaTwo years from that first goal 🔥 #ForçaBarça https://t.co/ID0XwZDRr8

This could indicate that the defender is fit to make Xavi's matchday squad for the local derby at Camp Nou. Otherwise, the Spanish tactician would have Kounde, Christensen, and Eric Garcia to choose from in central defense.

Gerard Pique's name will no longer feature on the roster after the Spain icon's decision to retire before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break this season.

Poll : 0 votes