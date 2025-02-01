Barcelona star set to sign new contract after Hansi Flick's approval - Reports

Barcelona centre-back Iñigo Martínez are reportedly ready to sign a new contract following head coach Hansi Flick's approval. While the 33-year-old's current contract is set to expire this summer, it was also due for automatically renewal if he played at least 45 minutes of 60 percent of fixtures this season.

Martínez arrived at the Catalan club from Athletic Bilbao in 2023 and was sidelined for a total of 15 matches due to different injuries in his debut season. He made a total of 25 appearances across competitions.

Martínez has been a regular starter for Flick this season, contributing to eight clean sheets in 27 appearances across competitions for Blaugrana. He is currently out of action after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Spanish Super Cup final victory against Real Madrid last month. He has missed five matches so far.

According to a recent report by Jijantes (via Sport), Barcelona are planning on activating the additional 12-month clause in Inigo Martinez’s current contract. Overall, the defender has helped maintain 18 clean sheets and registered two goals and as many assists in 52 appearances across competitions for Blaugrana.

So far, Barcelona have signed four contract renewals including those of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Martin, Pedri, and Gavi.

Barcelona's Pablo Torre reportedly linked with a surprise move to Bournemouth

Premier League club Bournemouth are reportedly interested in acquiring Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre's signature and have made contact over a potential deal, according to SPORT. The 21-year-old's current contract at the Catalan club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola reportedly admires Pablo Torre and tried to sign him back when he was in charge of Rayo Vallecano from 2020 to 2023. The Spanish manager is still interested in bringing the midfielder to the Cherries.

Bournemouth have reportedly proposed a loan move with an option of a permanent signing at the end of the season for Pablo Torre. The Spaniard has been on the receiving end of limited game time on the pitch with Hansi Flick's squad having Dani Olmo, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie De Jong, and Marc Casado in the midfield.

Pablo Torre has started in six out of the 12 appearances he has made for Blaugrana this season, registering four goals and three assists.

