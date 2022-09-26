Barcelona star set to undergo surgery after picking up injury on international duty: Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is set to undergo surgery on his right thigh following an injury picked up while on international duty with Uruguay, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Araujo pulled up with a problem just 20 seconds into Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Iran on September 24.

The Barca defender's surgery will occur in Finland on Thursday, September 29.

Araujo will travel to Finland on Wednesday, while a good recovery is said to be guaranteed.

Barcelona released a statement on the player's injury, saying:

"Tests were conducted on Ronald Araujo and he has an avulsion fracture of the adductor longus tendon in his right thigh."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ronald Araujo may have just sacrificed his participation at the World Cup to guarantee a long term future at Barcelona.



Araujo has been crucial for Barca at the back, filling in at right-back for Xavi Hernandez's side.

He has made seven appearances and his injury comes as a huge setback for the Blaugrana, who have started the campaign unbeaten in La Liga.

The Uruguayan is expected to miss Barcelona's clashes with Mallorca, Inter Milan, Celta Vigo and the crucial El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid.

The prognosis of an adductor injury is around two months on the sidelines, with Araujo's chances of making the 2022 FIFA World Cup at risk.

The Uruguayan is joined by Jules Kounde on Barca's worrisome injury list after the Frenchman picked up an injury with Les Blues.

Kounde's injury isn't thought to be as serious although Barca boss Xavi is reportedly considering using Frenkie de Jong and Marcos Alonso as centre-backs if required.

Barcelona summer transfer business helps deal with injury crisis

Barca now boast depth

Many debates were had over Barcelona's summer transfer window, with the Catalan giants spending £137.7 million on signings.

However, Xavi's side now have plenty of options if such problems like the current injury crisis take hold.

One centre-back who comes straight into the side is former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

He arrived as a free agent this past summer and can provide cover for the likes of Kounde and Araujo.

Meanwhile, the signing of Alonso from the Blues, also on a free transfer gives Xavi depth at left-back if he wishes to tinker with his backline.

Next up for Barcelona is a trip to the Iberostar Stadium to face Mallorca.

Xavi's men will be looking to keep the heat on rivals Madrid as they currently sit second, two points behind Los Blancos.

The encounter with Mallorca may be when Xavi decides to experiment with either De Jong or Alonso at centre-back.

De Jong was used by the Spanish tactician in the role during pre-season whilst Alonso has played in the position at Stamford Bridge on occasion.

