Barcelona star has told agent he wants to renew contract with the club: Reports

Frenkie de Jong is reportedly keen to renew his contract with Barcelona after returning to full fitness following a protracted period on the sidelines. De Jong joined La Blaugrana from Dutch giants Ajax in 2019 and while he went injury-free during his early years in Spain, things took a twist in 2024.

Ad

The Dutch midfielder spent a huge chunk of last year on the sidelines. He returned to action in October and seems to have found his form despite mostly being used as a substitute. Since the turn of the year, De Jong has gradually been drafted into Hansi Flick’s starting lineup, and that seems to give the impression that he is still part of the club’s plans.

According to Cadena SER, the 27-year-old has expressed his willingness to renew his contract at Barcelona. The report added that it is now up to his agent, Ali Dursun, and Barcelona sporting director Deco to agree on the terms.

Ad

Trending

De Jong’s current contract with Barca will expire in the summer of 2026. He last signed a contract extension with the club in 2020. The Dutchman has scored 19 goals and provided 22 assists for La Blaugrana in 242 appearances across competitions so far. It is worth noting that De Jong is currently the second-highest-paid Barcelona player, as he earns a whopping yearly income of €19 million.

Barcelona reject Manchester United’s €65 million offer for midfielder: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly turned down an offer from Manchester United to sign Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils have had a longstanding interest in the midfielder.

Ad

In 2023, it was reported that De Jong had rejected an offer from the Premier League giants. And last summer, United reportedly attempted to sign the Dutchman on a swap deal that didn’t materialize. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the midfielder’s future at Barca, he has naturally become a subject of interest to a host of European clubs including Manchester United, who still retain an interest in signing him.

According to Fichajes.net, the Red Devils have submitted a fresh offer of €65 million for the signature of Frenkie de Jong. However, the Spanish giants have rejected the proposal as they consider the player an important part of the club’s sporting project. The report added that Barca are now prioritizing renewing De Jong’s contract as they don’t want him to enter the last 12 months of his deal without a signed renewal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback