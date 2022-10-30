Barcelona star unhappy at Camp Nou and wants to leave - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessi reportedly wants to leave the club just a few months after joining them from AC Milan on a four-year deal.

According to Fichajes.net, Franck Kessie is not happy at Barcelona and wants a change of scenery. Notably, the midfielder joined the Blaugrana in the summer on a free transfer from AC Milan.

Lots of hope were pinned on the midfielder to take over from Sergio Busquets and ultimately become one of the first names on the teamsheet. However, the story has been anything but smooth for the Ivory Coast international.

Kessie has been limited to just four starts for Barcelona across competitions, in which he has scored one goal. In all, he has made seven appearances for the club in the ongoing season, totaling just 418 minutes.

Hence, it doesn't come as a surprise that he is now eager to move again just over three months after his move to the Camp Nou.

The aforementioned report claims that Kessie has been offered to multiple Italian clubs, including his former side AC Milan. He spent five years with the Rossoneri, making a total of 223 appearances for them across competitions, in which he scored 37 and assisted 16 goals.

It remains to be seen whether the mooted move will come in January or after the end of the ongoing season. The Spanish giants reportedly want at least €40 million for the midfielder, who they signed on a free transfer.

How Barcelona have fared in the ongoing season

Barcelona are currently leading the La Liga table with 31 points after 12 matches, level on points with defending champions Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

The story is quite different in the Champions League as the Blaugrana have been relegated to the Europa League, where they will play in the playoffs.

In five matches in Europe's premier club competition, the Catalan giants have just four points, leaving them third in the Group C table behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Their final group-stage match of the Champions League is against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, November 1. But that doesn't carry any weightatge as even a win wouldn't lift them to the second spot in the table.

