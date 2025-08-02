Barcelona star unwilling to leave club this summer despite interest from Saudi Arabia: Reports

Ferran Torres is reportedly not interested in leaving Barcelona despite an offer from the Saudi Pro League. The Spaniard wants to focus on the Catalan side and battle Robert Lewandowski for the starting spot.
As per a report in SPORT, Ferran will reject any offer on the table as he wants to remain at Camp Nou. The former Manchester City man is a target for the Saudi Pro League sides, but has repeatedly spoken about his plan to stay.
Torres said at his football camp in Foios (via Barca Universal):
“I only see myself in Barcelona. I will stay here and fight to earn my place in the team and become an undisputed starter.”
Jijantes FC reported in July that Torres has a €60 million offer on the table. An unnamed Saudi side wanted him to join on a three-year deal worth €20 million per season.
The Catalan side are happy to keep him as Hansi Flick likes to utilise him as and when needed. They are also in contract talks with the Spaniard, who wants to break into the starting XI and replace Lewandowski.
Torres' current deal runs until 2027, and talks have begun over a new contract until 2030. Aston Villa were also reported to be interested in the former Manchester City star, with Unai Emery's side willing to offer €50 million to Barcelona.
Barcelona confident of staying within financial limits set by LaLiga
Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke to Marca earlier this summer and claimed that the club was within the limits set by LaLiga. He claimed that they have been doing well since last summer and said:
“It’s a source of satisfaction because we’ve worked hard during this time of economic recovery. Regarding the salary margin, it’s allowed us to comply with the 1:1 rule granted by La Liga. Last year, it was tight, but we achieved it, and now we’re in this relationship, which is why we signed Olmo and Pau Victor.”
“They put a lot of obstacles in our way, but we got there. We can sign normally and are no longer under La Liga’s extra spending restrictions. We’re close to making an imminent signing, and we’ll be able to make another signing, which we’re excited about. They put a lot of obstacles in our way, but we comply with the regulations.”
However, Javier Tebas has insisted that Barcelona still have some way to go and cannot register the new signings soon.