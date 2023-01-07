Barcelona star wants Camp Nou exit as he expresses desire to join Manchester United: Reports

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay reportedly wants to leave the club and return to Manchester United. The Dutchman has six months left on his contract and is seemingly on his way out of the Nou Camp.

The Blaugrana attacker previously played for the Red Devils for two seasons from 2015 til 2017. He managed 53 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

He departed for Lyon for €16 million before Barcelona lured him to the Nou Camp in 2021 on a free transfer. The Dutchman has fallen down the pecking order under Xavi, appearing just four times and scoring one goal.

Depay, 28, has endured a thigh problem that has hindered his 2022-23 campaign. However, with so little time left on his contract, a departure from the Catalan giants seems likely.

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new center-forward after Cristiano Ronaldo mutually agreed to terminate his contract in early November. Erik ten Hag's side may secure a cut-price deal for Depay.

According to Spanish journalist Ferran Correas, the former PSV Eindhoven attacker wants to leave Barcelona and rejoin the Red Devils. If he does head to Old Trafford, he will be looking to make up for his poor showing during his first spell with United.

Depay did make an impact for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored one goal as Louis van Gaal's side bowed out of the competition in the quarterfinals.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Memphis Depay on his time at #mufc : "The problems there were my responsibility, I blame no one for that, I didn't perform. If I had stayed there seeing how they play now, with a new coach and young players, I would have given everything" #muzone [Viaplay] Memphis Depay on his time at #mufc: "The problems there were my responsibility, I blame no one for that, I didn't perform. If I had stayed there seeing how they play now, with a new coach and young players, I would have given everything" #muzone [Viaplay] https://t.co/ADeNLXjIEc

He expressed dissatisfaction with how his spell at Manchester United panned out. The Dutchman explained in 2021 how he felt he needed to start over following a disappointing time with the Red Devils, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I realised [at United] that I had to start over and show everyone that I could be one of the best. I had a long contract, of five years, and a good salary, but I did not feel comfortable. So I left and it was the best decision I could have made."

Barcelona consider signing former Manchester United attacker Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace

Zaha may be an option for Barca.

Zaha has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona as he enters the final six months of his contract with Palace. According to Fichajes, Barca have lined up the Ivorian as a potential replacement for out-of-favor Ferran Torres, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Eagles winger previously played for Manchester United, making just four appearances for the senior team. His spell at Old Trafford panned out similarly to how Depay fared.

The Ivorian will be available as a free agent next summer, and Barca are seemingly eyeing a move for the player when that time arrives. He has made 16 appearances for Palace this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Poll : 0 votes