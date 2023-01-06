Arsenal eye stunning deal to sign ex-Manchester City star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a stunning deal to sign former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres from Barcelona. The Spaniard left the Etihad to join Barca in January 2022 for €55 million.

Torres, 22, has become a prominent member of Xavi's attack, making 20 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing two assists. According to Fichajes, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on luring the attacker back to the Premier League.

Barca boss Xavi signed Torres as part of his revolution at the Camp Nou, luring Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski to Catalonia the next summer. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana extended the contracts of Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati, giving Torres a ton of competition to compete for a spot in Xavi's attack.

Arsenal are in the market for a winger, having set their sights on Shakthar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk. However, a deal for the Ukrainian has proved difficult due to his £88 million valuation, per the Telegraph. They do not want to get into a bidding war with Chelsea for the player.

Torres would be an interesting alternative, as he has Premier League experience, albeit a short spell with Manchester City. He joined Pep Guardiola's side from Valencia in 2020 for €33.5 million but lasted just a year and a half at the club. He made 43 appearances for City, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists.

He has five years left on his contract with Barcelona and impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Spain. The forward scored two goals in four appearances as La Roja crashed out in the last 16.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams likens Bukayo Saka with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi

Saka has been in phenomenal form this campaign.

Saka, 21, has been in scintillating form for the Gunners this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 23 appearances. The English forward has been a valuable part of Arteta's attack and was instrumental in the side's title race.

Arsenal are atop the Premier League table, and Saka has shone alongside the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. Adams has heaped praise on the winger by comparing him with Blaugrana great Messi. The legendary defender said:

"He’s every bit as good as Messi. Messi is obviously at the end of his career."

Adams highlighted the pressure on Saka's shoulders after he missed the decisive penalty in England's UEFA European Championships shootout final defeat to Italy in 2021. He deems the player to be the Three Lions' best player, as well as Arsenal's:

"Even when you question him and he missed his penalty at the Euros, and he’s come back. Every time I see him, he makes goals and scores goals. He’s a phenomenal footballer, the best player for England and the best player for Arsenal.”

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87 Nice to see you again Emirates ! Nice to see you again Emirates ! 😘 https://t.co/WJOxSlpid6

Messi has just won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, winning the Golden Ball for his exploits. He scored seven goals and contributed three assists in seven games. It's high praise to be likened with the PSG attacker, but Saka continues to shine for club and country.

