Barcelona star wants to leave club in January despite injury to key player who plays in his position: Reports

As per reports, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo still wants to leave Camp Nou this January, despite the injury to first-choice centre-back Inigo Martinez. The Spanish defender has been a regular starter alongside Pau Cubarsi this season, but he suffered a hamstring injury in their Supercopa de Espana win against Real Madrid.

Notably, Araujo endured a long-term injury during the Copa America tournament in mid-2024, which kept him out for the rest of the year. The 25-year-old made his first appearance of the season in 2025. So far, he has played two games, partaking in the Copa del Rey and replacing Martinez in the Supercopa de Espana.

Barca's success with Cubarsi and Martinez at the back raised questions about Ronald Araujo's position in the pecking order, and reports claim he would prefer a move elsewhere.

Inigo Martinez picked up a hamstring injury in their 5-2 Supercopa win over Real Madrid on January 12. The centre-back is expected to be out of contention for the next month, opening up an opportunity for Araujo to retake that starting lineup spot. However, according to reports (via Barca Blaugranes), the 25-year-old still wants to leave Barca.

Araujo's contract is set to expire in 2026, which means La Blaugrana would need to sell him soon if they want to receive a transfer fee. Juventus have shown interest in the centre-back, with the Italian giants reportedly prepared to bid €50 million for his services.

Barcelona hierarchy openly ask Ronald Araujo to stay at the club

Members of the Barcelona hierarchy have openly asked Ronald Araujo to stay at Camp Nou. The defender seems dissatisfied with his current situation at the club, and is widely believed to have his eyes on a move.

The Barcelona hierarchy have not denied rumors that other clubs are seriously interested in the Uruguay international. On the contrary, during a press conference after their win over Real Madrid, club president Joan Laporta made his wishes clear. He said (via ESPN):

"We want every player we have in the squad to continue, they're all useful. Araujo has a contract and I want him to stay. But certain circumstances have come up -- which I won't go into because I don't know everything -- and he's talking with the sporting director [Deco]."

"We value him a lot on a professional level, but above all on a personal level. There's time to find a solution that is satisfactory for everyone."

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has also spoken about Araujo, calling the defender "a leader", but refused to divulge their discussions regarding his future at the club.

