Barcelona star wants to leave after growing frustrated with Xavi - Reports

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde reportedly wants to leave the club this summer.

Kounde joined the Blaugrana from Sevilla last summer for €55 million. He put in impressive performances for the club, helping them keep 23 clean sheets in 40 appearances across competitions.

However, manager Xavi Hernandez played Kounde majorly as a right-back instead of his traditional position of centre-back. As per El Nacional, the Frenchman has grown frustrated with this and is looking for other options this summer.

He will face tough competition at the centre-back position next season at Barcelona. Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Eric Garcia are preferred over him, with Inigo Martinez also arriving from Athletic Club this summer.

Hence, Kounde could look to move this summer but hasn't submitted and official transfer request. His representatives will look for options, especially in the Premier League if the Frenchman decides on an exit.

Barcelona, however, have put a big price tag of €30 million on Kounde, with his contract expiring in 2027. They are unwilling to let him go as Xavi is impressed by the Frenchman in the right-back department.

If he is to leave, the 24-year-old defender might attract interest from Chelsea. The Blues were highly interested in signing him last summer as well and could renew their interest this summer.

Sergi Roberto shares his thoughts on Ousmane Dembele's potential Barcelona exit

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto doesn't see Ousmane Dembele leaving this summer amidst rumors linking the Frenchman to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele has a €50 million release clause in his contract, which will go up to €100 million after July 31. As per ESPN, PSG are looking to trigger the release clause and sign the Frenchman on a five-year deal.

However, Roberto believes the winger will be with the club next season, as he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I don’t see Dembele leaving Barça. He is the most decisive player we have because of his way of playing. He is a key piece for us and much loved in the dressing room.”

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for €135 million in 2017 but has struggled massively with injuries during his stint at Camp Nou. He has made 185 appearances, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists.

While Barca and manager Xavi want to keep him, the ball is in Dembele's court. If PSG trigger the release clause, the decision will completely depend on the Frenchman.

The Blaugrana have also offered him a new contract, with his current one expiring next summer.