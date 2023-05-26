Barcelona star wants to stay at La Liga club despite interest from PSG - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is keen to stay put at Catalonia despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Parisians are reportedly looking to sign the Frenchman to persuade Kylian Mbappe.

L'Equipe reported that Mbappe has refused to activate the extension of his current contract with the Parisian club beyond 2024. The Ligue 1 giants, though, are keen to persuade the player and have set their sights on Mbappe's international teammate Dembele as a result.

Dembele extended his Barcelona contract last season until 2024. His release clause is currently €100 million. However, it will come down to €50 million in the summer, meaning the player will be available for a meagre fee in the market.

The Frenchman, though, is not keen on a move despite PSG's interest. He is one of the key players under Xavi Hernandez. When fit, Dembele has been a regular fixture in the playing XI.

He has made 33 appearances across competitions this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists. With Barca looking to perform well in the UEFA Champions League next season, Dembele could be a decisive player for the club.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski wants PSG attacker Lionel Messi at the club

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is currently the frontman of Barca's attack. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has been heavily linked with a return to the Blaugrana in the summer upon the expiration of his PSG contract.

Lewandowski wants the Argentine back at Camp Nou. The Polish player expressed his desire to play alongside the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Lewandowski said (via SPORT):

“I know what Messi means for Barcelona. When you think of Barca, you say Messi and when you think of Messi, you say Barça. I also know what value Leo would bring to our team, not only on the pitch but also for the whole club."

He added:

“I’ve always liked playing with players who understand football. And Leo is top-notch. Also, Messi has changed his style of play a bit in recent years; today, he is more of a ’10’, a midfielder.”

While Barca are keen on bringing Messi back, MARCA chief editor Felix Diaz claimed that the Argentine will join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in the summer. He told SBC this in a recent chat. Needless to say, the world would be keenly watching what the legendary forward does.

Poll : 0 votes